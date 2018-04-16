Travis Glen Green Jr

April 17, 1959 – April 09, 2018

Travis “Glen” Green Jr 58, of Ridgeland, MS was called home to be with the Lord on April 09, 2018 at his home from complications related to his ongoing heart issues. A visitation honoring Glen will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS. A Celebration of Life Service to immediately follow. Glen was born April 17, 1959 in Yazoo City, MS to Travis & Frances Green. He grew up in the Mississippi Delta. After graduating from Tri County Academy in Flora, MS, Glen moved to the west Texas area and began his career in the oilfield. Glen was determined and served a fulfilling career, achieving notable milestones both domestic and internationally. Glen married Michele Cornett Green in Midland, TX. Together they raised 3 children in Brownfield, TX. Michele passed October 21, 2014.

Glen married Jo Ann Harris Green on March 17, 2016. After retiring from the oilfield in 2016, Glen moved to Ridgeland, MS, where he enjoyed the rest of his days. In Glen’s free time he loved boating, gardening and just about anything that involved the outdoors in general. He was an avid sports fan, known to always cheer on the Texas Tech Red Raiders alongside his children. Glen was a charismatic man who never lived to see a dull moment. Known for his jokes and mischievous demeanor, he aimed to put a smile on everyone’s face. Above all things, Glen was a family man. He worked hard and whenever the time presented itself, he loved spending it with his family and friends but especially his 3 grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by the mother of his 3 children, Dana Michele Cornett Green, grandparents, Hubert & Gertrude Ragland of Satartia, MS., father-in-law Nolan C. Cornett, mother-in-law, Agnes Christine Harris. He is survived by his Mother, Frances Ragland Lloyd and husband Jack of Inverness, MS., wife Jo Ann Harris Green of Ridgeland, MS., his 3 children; Justin Kyle Green and wife Kasey of Burleson, TX, Jon Travis Green and wife Mandy of Pearland TX, Sommer Michele Green Dozier and husband Kalen of Lubbock, TX., step daughter Macye Raven Jones of Cleveland, MS, four brothers, Dean Wayne Kiker of Belzoni, MS., Kenneth Scott Kiker of Belzoni, MS., Jim Kiker Jr. of Searcy, AR., sister, Pam Kiker Kattawar in Southhaven, MS, three grandchildren., Abbie Michele Green of San Antonio, TX., Aubrey Rhea and Camryn Michele Green of Pearland, TX., mother-in-law Carol Ann Cornett Stokes and husband Wayne of Brownfield, TX., as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family intends to honor Glen with a celebration of life in Brownfield, TX in the coming weeks.

