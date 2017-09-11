Tommie Joe Street

September 5, 1939 – September 6, 2017

Tommie Joe Street, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on September 6, 2017 in Brownfield. He was born on September 5, 1939 in Guymon, Oklahoma to Charlie Graham Street and Mary Miller Street. He started working at a young age in the oilfield as a roughneck and spent his entire working career in the drilling business. He lived in many West Texas towns, then Las Vegas, on to Hawaii and back to Brownfield. He married Lanell McAnally and after they divorced, he married Donna-Frances Kaleiluhilani in Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Donna, children: Zane, Terri, Tandra, Tipton, Tanya, and Fredo, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his brother, Jimmie , numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and his best friend, Millie Jo Smith.

