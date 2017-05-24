Tiffany Anne Proctor

June 17, 1973 – May 7, 2017

Tiffany Anne Proctor passed away May 7, 2017 in her home. She was born June 17, 1973. Growing up, Tiffany lived in Denver City and Abilene. She managed a shoe store for her father.

She attended South Plains College. Tiffany lived in Brownfield from 1996-2010 and worked for Goodpasture, Inc. Later, she was employed by Dr. Chebib, followed by owning her own day care center. For the past two years she was employed by Dr. Fell and Dr. Potaki’s office as a receptionist.

Tiffany is survived by her daughter, Jessica Lynn Hicks of Lubbock; brother Matt Proctor and wife Kelly and two boys of Abilene; aunt Sandi Richardson and husband Mike; uncles Terry Bielss and wife Patti; Glen Bielss and wife Pam and many cousins.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Loretta Proctor; grandparents J.L. and Carolyn Proctor and Vernon and Jean Bielss.

A memorial for Tiffany will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock.

