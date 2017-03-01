Thomas “Jerry” Buske

July 25, 1940 – February 25, 2017

Services for Thomas “Jerry” Buske, 76, of Brownfield will be held at 10am Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Jon Patrick officiating. Burial will be held at 10am Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Murray Memorial Cemetery in Carbon, TX under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Jerry was born on July 25, 1940 in Stamford, Texas to Travis and Ollie Buske. He worked for Texas & Pacific Railroad for many years, retiring from Amerada-Hess in 1998. Jerry married Claudette 49 years ago on May 27, 1968 in Dallas. He is preceded in death by his father, Travis Buske; mother, Ollie Buske and a sister, Nora Mae Buske. Jerry is survived by his wife, Claudette Buske; 2 daughters, Sheri Buske and Stacy Mendez and husband, Elias; grandson, Andrew Mendez and wife Brooke; granddaughters, Alayna Mendez, Alyssa Lloyd and husband, Conner and Grace Buske; great granddaughter, Olivia; sister, Veva and step-mother, Selma Buske. In lieu of flowers, donations to favorite charities are welcome.

Category: Obituaries