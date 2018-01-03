Thelma Theresa Robertson-Contreras

May 30, 1953 – January 1, 2018

Memorial service for Thelma Theresa Robertson-Contreras, 64, of Brownfield will be held 2 pm Friday, January 5, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home with Cheryll Matlock officiating. Thelma Theresa Robertson-Contreras passed away in her home in Brownfield on Monday, January 1, 2018. She was born on May 30, 1953 in Brownfield to Henry T. and Ola Faye Riley. Thelma was the best mom and friend anyone could hope to be. She was very loving, cared for all and her house was always open, it didn’t matter who you were. Thelma is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ola Faye Riley, sister, Deola Copeland, brother, Robert Mayo. Thelma is survived by her husband, Victor Contreras; three sons, Reggie Robertson and wife Barbara McDaniel of Lubbock, Robert Robertson and wife Tina of Lubbock, William Robertson of Klamath Falls, OR.; nine grandchildren; three siblings, Billy Riley and wife, Linda, of Seminole, John Riley and wife, Freida, of Dublin, Sheena Herron and husband, James, of Roy, NM.; an abundance of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Susan Williams.

Category: Obituaries