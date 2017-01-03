T. Glen Cary

April 29, 1929 – December 24, 2016

T. Glen Cary, 87 of Dallas, Tx died on December 24, 2016. He was born in Pampa, Tx then went to Kilgore Jr College to play football. He served with distinction as a Sergeant Major in the US Army in the Korean War. After getting out of a POW Camp and being treated for injuries at Osaka General Hospital, he enrolled in Texas Tech University where he graduated with a BBA in Finance. He was president of the Student Association, Saddle Tramps & Phi Delta Theta Fraternity among many others. In his career in the insurance industry he served as an officer in many corporations & organizations in Fayetteville, AR, Little Rock & Dallas. A loyal Texas Techsan, among other roles, he served as National President of the Texas Tech Alumni Association and received the Texas Tech Distinguished Alumnus Service Award in 1985. His love & passion for Phi Delta Theta Fraternity resulted in over 50 years of continuous & devoted service including International President of the Fraternity. He is survived by wife, Shirley Hamlett Cary, son-Lance & wife, Gail, daughter Shelley, granddaughter-Katy Cary Richards, husband Paul & great-grandson-Cooper Glen, grandson, Wynn Cary, brothers-Ken Cary & wife Allene and Don Cary. Sisters-Lynn Cary Bratton and Carolyn Cary Montgomery and her husband Phill, Sister-in-Law Beverly Hamlett Perry & her husband Don, & numerous nieces and nephews. A private family burial will be held at the Dallas Ft Worth National Cemetery & a public Memorial Service at Park Cities Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 5th 2017, in the Ellis Chapel. For a complete obituary, please visit www.northdallasfuneralhome.com

Category: Obituaries