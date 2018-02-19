Syble Glyndola Rowden

April 8, 1933 – February 12, 2018

Syble Glyndola Rowden, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, February 12, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. Glyndola was born on April 8, 1933 to Ewell and Beatrice Stockton in Brownfield, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Alan Rowden. Glyndola is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gene Rowden; sons, Brett Rowden and wife Patty and Boyd Rowden; sister, Billie Ruttledge; grandchildren, Jason Rowden, Matthew Reel, Caitlin Rowden and Michelle Rowden.

