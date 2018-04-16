Suzan Pauletta Rocha

November 14, 1966 – April 11, 2018

Funeral service for Suzan Pauletta Rocha, 51, of Brownfield, was held 10 am Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Family and friends gathered together to celebrate fellowship and remembrance from 10 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Suzan Pauletta Rocha (Williams) passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Suzan was born in Levelland on November 14, 1966 to R. B. and Paula Latch Williams. She graduated from Brownfield High in 1984. Suzan worked for the State of Texas for 15 years. She was married to the love of her life Roy Rocha on January 5, 1985 in Terry County. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Cressie Latch and Amzoir and Rose Williams. Suzan is survived by her husband, Roy Rocha of Brownfield; two sons, Richard of Brownfield, Matthew and wife Ana Li of Lamesa; three step-sons, Roy and wife Belinda of Rio Rancho, NM, Marcus and wife April of Katy, Thomas and wife Jessica of Cypress; three sisters, Raula Williams Collins and husband Kenny of Brownfield, Donna Williams Foster and husband Dee of Brownfield, and Betsy Williams David and husband Glenn of Angleton. Suzan “Gran” had three grandchildren and nine step grandchildren. She has many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Category: Obituaries