Susie Maccumber

February 26, 1932 – September 5, 2017

Susie Maccumber was born on February 26, 1932 to Frank and Marcella Maccumber. Susie went to be with her Lord on September 5, 2017. Services for Susie will be held Thursday, September 14 at 2 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Brownfield under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home. Susie was a home maker who loved cleaning house and cooking. She loved to watch Spanish Novellas and spend time with her family. She loved to dance and sing as she was a free spirit. She will be missed by her family and friends a great deal. She was survived by a son – Carmen and Irene Moreno of Brownfield, 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Susie was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marcella Maccumber, sisters – Josepha Maccumber, Estella Maccumber, Nora Ruiz and Lupe Perez, brothers – Charles Maccumber, Trine Maccumber, and son – Juan Mendoza.

Category: Obituaries