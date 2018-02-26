Starla Renea Cherryhomes

August 20, 1965 – January 29, 2018

Starla Renea Cherryhomes was born on August 20, 1965 to Billy Joe West, Sr and Leveta Evelyn Tandy West in Lovington, New Mexico. She died on January 29, 2018 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was 52. Services will be held on Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m. at the Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Brownfield with Daniel Loera officiating. Services are under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Brownfield. Starla graduated from Brownfield High School in 1982 and continued her education at South Plains College in Levelland. Starla began her medical career in 1984 as an LVN, and in 1987 she became an RN. Starla met the love of her life, Greg Garza, in 1993. They were companions for 24 years and had two children from this union. Starla worked at several area hospitals, including Brownfield Regional Medical Center. Her passion in life was her two children. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, laughing and cutting up with family and friends. Starla never met a stranger and she never turned down an opportunity to help others. Her memory will be cherished by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Jade Linsey Garza of Denton, her son Ty Jared Garza of Richmond, Texas and her brother Billy Joe West, Jr. of Brownfield. Starla was preceded in death by her parents Billy Joe West, Sr. and Leveta Evelyn Tandy West.

Category: Obituaries