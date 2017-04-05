Silvestre Salinas Medina

October 15, 1945 – March 29, 2017

Funeral Mass for Silvestre Salinas Medina, 71, of Lamesa, was held Monday April 3, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Rudy Crasta officiating. Rosary was held on Saturday April 1, 2017 and Sunday April 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm at Branon Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Branon Funeral Home.

Silvestre passed away on March 29, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born on October 15, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Pablo and Rafaela (Salinas) Medina. He married Ramona Lozano on October 3, 1975 in Lamesa. They were married 41 years.He was a member of St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church. He worked for Parks Well Service as a Rig Operator for many years and owned his own trucking business for 10 years and was also owner of S & R Burrito Express for over 20 years. Sylvester is survived by his wife; Ramona Medina of Lamesa, children; David Esparza and wife, Elida of Lamesa, Josephine Esparza of Hobbs, NM, Luz Esparza and Olivia Esparza both of Greeley, CO., Erma Portillo and husband, Arnold, Rachel Alaniz and husband, Richard and Rebecca Goddard and husband, Calen all of Lamesa; sister, Lupe Garcia of Lubbock; brothers, Ruben Medina and Joe Medina both of Brownfield, and Pablo Medina of Lubbock; 23 Grandchildren; and numerous Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Family suggests memorials to a charity of your choice. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.

