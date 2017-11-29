Sharlene Herron Martin

January 22, 1944 – November 25, 2017

Sharlene Herron Martin passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Fellowship and remembrance will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 73 years on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at South Plains Church of Christ. A tribute of Sharlene’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. Sharlene was born on January 22, 1944 to Robert “R. G.” and Dorothy Herron in Brownfield, Texas. On June 8, 1962, Sharlene married the love of her life, James, in Wellman, Texas. They were married for 55 years. Sharlene and James spent most of their married life farming in Terry and Gaines Counties. She spent a number of years working for the Wellman Independent School District. Sharlene loved gardening and she grew the most beautiful rose bushes and flowers in every yard where she lived. She truly had a green thumb for any kind of plant. Sharlene was soft spoken, kind, gracious and a fabulous cook. Sharlene’s greatest treasure on this earth was her family. She was a strong Christian and great influence on all of those around her, and she had a tender way with children. Survivors include her husband, James Martin; son, Glen Martin and wife, Gwynn; son, David Martin and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Aaron Martin and wife, Lisa; Shelbi Hannsz and husband, Ryan; Megan Daglaris and husband, Patrick; Kirk, Jacob, Stephanie and Hannah Martin; Gracen and Lilyan Key; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Herron; Grady Herron and wife, Cliffa; and Peggy Anderson and husband, Leon; stepsiblings, Leland Hulse and Laurene Lowe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “R. G.” and Dorothy Mae Herron, her stepmother, Colleen Hulse Herron and a stepbrother, Carroll Hulse.

The family would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to Kindred Hospice and specifically, Leslie Arledge, R.N., and Dr. Kelly Klein.

Memorial contributions are welcome and the family suggests Terry County Cemetery Association, 500 W. Main Room 104, Brownfield, Texas 79316; or a favorite charity.

