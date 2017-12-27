Ruth Ann Ramseur

July 28, 1915 – December 24, 2017

Funeral services for Ruth Ann Ramseur will be held 11am Friday, December 29, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church with Dr. Carl Moman officiating. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Ruth passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Brownfield. She was born July 28, 1915 in Runnels County to Madie G. and Georgia Ann Tarpley. Ruth graduated from Brownfield High School and then attended Texas Tech University, McMurry College and Hardin-Simmons University. She married Patrick Stephen Ramseur on April 9, 1951 in Brownfield. Ruth started teaching in 1935 at Poole School and then Gomez I.S.D. and finally Union School as an elementary teacher where she retired in 1985. She was a member of Brownfield First Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ until she retired. She was also a member of Alpha Omega Study Club, Brownfield Porcelain Art Club and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. Ruth also sang with the Ninettes. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Ramseur, parents, Madie and Georgia Tarpley, three brothers, Larry, Chad, and G.W. “Boy” Tarpley, and two sisters, Loretta “Bugs” Bailey and Elsie Card Impson and granddaughters, Lorretta Huckabee and Tracey Metzgar. Ruth is survived by her son, Jerry Don Huckabee and wife, Brook; grandchildren Tanya and Todd Huckabee, Shelly Borders; great grandchildren, Cameron and Camille Buttorff, Joseph Kinderling, Joshua and Tracey Borders; sister, Grace Hughes; nieces, Tami Hill, Joan Walton and husband, Frank, Linda Sholl and husband, Glen, Madie Ann Haniey and husband, Duke; Nephews, Steve Tarpley, Eugene Ellis and wife, Margaret and their daughter, Sherry; great nieces, Katy Hill and husband, Kacy, Lori Haseloff and husband, Gary, and their children, Stacey and Breanna; great nephews, Aaron Walton and children, Caleb and Harper, David and Christopher East, Evan Thomas; sister-in-law Katy Belew and her children, Biff Belew, Bart Belew, and Brene LaDue; best friends, Eddie Sharp, and Harry Stice.

