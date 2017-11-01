Rudy Ochoa, Jr.

June 4, 1972 – October 27, 2017

Rudy Ochoa, Jr. was born on June 4, 1972 to Rudy Ochoa, Sr. and Sylvia Perez in Brownfield. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 1 at 1 p.m. at the Templo Betel Church in Brownfield. Interment was at the Brownfield Cemetery. A viewing and a prayer service were also held for Rudy. Rudy, Jr. graduated from Lubbock High School and continued his education at the University of Texas in Arlington. He married Melissa Arrezola on December 15, 2006 in Brownfield. From this union, the couple had two children. Rudy, Jr. and his family moved to Lubbock from Brownfield in 2014 where he had been self-employed as the owner and operator of RMO Resources of Lubbock. His hobbies and his joy in life were listening to Tejano music, playing accordian, being a D.J. at weddings, parties and quinceaneras. He also liked riding his two Harley Davidson motorcycles and cooking out for his whole family. Rudy, Jr. loved spending time with his “Precious” two year old grandson Kaido. He loved ministering The Word of God and taking care of his family. Rudy, Jr.’s memory will be cherished by his wife of 25 years – Melissa Arrezola Ochoa of Lubbock, son – Gregory Allen Ochoa of Lubbock, Daughter – Zoey Melane Ochoa (Alex Garcia) of Lubbock, Grandson – Kaido James Garcia of Lubbock, his parents – Rudy Ochoa, Sr. and Sylvia Perez, both of Lubbock, Brothers – Chris (Martha) Perez of Hondo, Jerry (Myrna) Perez and Danny Ochoa, both of Lubbock, Sisters – Michelle Ochoa and Theresa Ochoa, both of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his step father – Jerry Allen Perez. Pall bearers were Jerry Perez, Chris Perez, Danny Ochoa, Eddie Arrezola, C.J. Puentes, Jesse Soto, Juan Rodriguez and Carlos Esparza. Services were under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home.

Category: Obituaries