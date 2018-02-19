Ruby Lois Guinn

September 26, 1942 – February 10, 2018

Services for Ruby Lois Guinn, 75 of Brownfield were held on Wednesday, February 14 at 2 p.m. at Abundant Harvest Church in Brownfield. Burial was held at the Terry County Cemetery. A visitation was held on Tuesday, February 13 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Brownfield. All services were conducted under the care of Head Duarte Funeral Home. Ruby was born on September 26, 1942 in Ralls, Texas to Johnny Rufus and Velma Nunley. Ruby finished school in her younger years and married Earl Eugene Guinn on September 7, 1956 in Ralls. She worked for Fina Gas Station for 15 years as Manager. Family was her passion and cooking for her family was Ruby’s favorite past time. She was the heart of the family. Ruby enjoyed dancing with her husband and singing Country Gospel music. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking pies and tortillas. Ruby made the best friend chicken ever and her green stew was famous. Ruby loved her family greatly and will be missed. She is survived by her son – Jimmy Wayne (Melitta Sue) Guinn of Brownfield and her daughter – Carla Renee Guinn of Riverside, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren – Justin, Jason, Sara, Kelly, Kevin, Brian, Danielle and Brittany and her great-grandchildren – Jaython, Jordan, Jaelyn, McKayle and Wyatt. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents – Johnny Rufus and Velma Nunley, her husband – Earl Eugene Guinn, her son – Jerry Don Guinn, her sisters – Della Mae Reese, Betty Sanders and Billy Jean Nunley and her brother – Johnny Nunley.

Category: Obituaries