Rosendo Franco

June 9, 1952 – September 3, 2016

Rosendo Franco, 64, of Pampa, Texas passed away on September 3rd, 2016. The funeral services were held at 10 am Wednesday, September 7th, 2016 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Father Eduardo Teo of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church officiated. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, September 6th, 2016 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Burial followed the funeral at Brownfield Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by Brownfield Funeral Home.Rosendo was born in Brownfield, Texas on June 9, 1952 to Jesus and Amelia Franco. He married his beloved wife, Mary Garcia, in Brownfield on September 17th, 1969. Together, they raised 6 children who blessed them with 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Rosendo loved nothing more than to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and was a skillful craftsman. He is preceded in death by his father, Jesus Franco, his brothers, Raul and Robert Franco. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Franco, his children: Jeanie Villarreal and husband Michael, of Brownfield; Jerry Franco and wife Lori, of Lubbock; Rosendo Franco and wife Monica, of Dumas; James Franco and wife Lindsey, of Amarillo; Jeremy Franco and wife Anisha, of Amarillo; and Monica Salazar and husband Arturo, of Amarillo; his mother, Amelia Franco of Brownfield; his siblings: Ruben Franco of San Antonio; Rosa Corral of Denver City; Rita Mesquias of Lubbock; Rachel Guerra of Lubbock; Ramona Franco of Lubbock; Martha Broome of Plains; Rene Franco of Brownfield; Elvia Franco of Midland; Jesus Franco of Arizona; Juan Franco of Brownfield; and Javier Franco of Brownfield; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Category: Obituaries