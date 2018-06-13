Rosa Maria Lopez

December 13, 1960 – June 7, 2018

Funeral services for Rosa Maria Lopez of Brownfield was held 10 am Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. A Rosary was held on Monday, June 11, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Rosa was born December 13, 1960 in Brownfield to Juan Viegas Lopez and Elida Cepeda. She graduated from Dawson High School. She married her husband of 30 years, Jacobo Lopez in Brownfield. Rosa was a member of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was a sweetheart and always smiling. Rosa was the best wife ever. She is preceded in death by her father, Juan Lopez, mother, Elida Cepeda, step-father, Jose Cepeda, son, Felipe Lopez and brother, Felipe Lopez. Rosa is survived by her husband, Jacobo Lopez; six children, Chris Lopez, Alicia Lopez, Jesse Zambrano, Joe Cordero, Kassandra Flores, Amy Rios; three grandchildren, Au’Brie Puente, Tabitha Garcia, Ariana Garcia; three brothers, Johnny Lopez, Joe Cepeda, Freddy Cepeda and their wives; and sister, Griselda Cepeda.

