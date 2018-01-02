Robert Travis

May 12, 1940 – December 26, 2017

Robert Oliver Travis, 77, of Brownfield, passed away December 26, 2017. He was born May 12, 1940 in Brownfield, TX. Robert graduated from Brownfield, served in the Army, worked for Amoco Oil Co. and Boot City. He was a hard-working man, and very loving of his son and grandkids. Survivors include: his son, Tyler Jay Travis; granddaughter Aspen L’Shay Travis; grandson, Korbin Slade Travis; brother, John Travis; sister, Lilly Skiles; niece, Sherri Skiles; nephew, Mike Skiles; sister, Dorthy Travis; and niece Vicky Hutchison. Graveside service will be held Friday, December 29, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield with David Wyman officiating. A visitation will be on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 5 – 7 P.M. at Agape Funeral Chapel in Lubbock.

Category: Obituaries