Robert Edd Cross

June 14, 1951 – February 24, 2017

Memorial service for Robert Edd Cross will be held 10am Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Robert passed away Friday, February 24, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born June 14, 1951 in Ft. Sam Houston to Robert Kenneth Cross and Patricia Glennel Cross. He graduated from Elida High school in Elida, NM. Robert married Beverly Ann Hall on September 22, 1973 in Brownfield. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and son. He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Cross. Robert is survived by his wife Beverly Cross of Brownfield; two sons, James Cross of Hico, Jason Cross and wife, Patricia, of Brownfield; four grandchildren, Alycia Rodriguez, Alyssa Rodriguez, Brendyn Rodriguez, Miranda Garcia all of Brownfield; two great grandchildren, Azaiah Rodriguez, Ayden Valdes both of Brownfield; father, Robert Cross of Nocona; sister, Mary Beard and husband Lynn of Elida; and brother, Frankie Cross and wife Candace of Nocona.

