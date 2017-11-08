Robert Earl Stevens

November 1, 1950 – October 28, 2017

Memorial Services for Robert Earl Stevens, 66, of Brownfield will be held at 2pm Friday, November 10, 2017 in the Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jon Patrick officiating.

Robert passed away peacefully, October 28, 2017 at his home in Brownfield. He was born on November 1, 1950 to Elizabeth Jane and Donald Lisle Harwood in Brownfield, TX. Robert honorably served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Combat Veteran. He married Edith Pamela Stevens (Henson) on March 3, 1979 in Brownfield. Robert provided for his family as a Truck Driver delivering chemicals to area farmers. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Donald Lisle Harwood; brother, Jimmy Briggs; sister, Belinda Briggs and his wife, Edith Pamela Stevens. Robert is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Jane Harwood; two sons, Adam Stevens and wife, Rizza of Fort Worth, TX, Shawn Coleman of Mississippi; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Stevens and Rocky James Stevens of Fort Worth, Bryce Coleman of Mississippi and Trent Coleman of Florida. Robert loved the Lord Jesus and would share the Gospel when he had a chance. He was a very sincere man and loved his family dearly. Robert was a hard worker who provided for his family and could always be counted on to come through for someone in need. He had an eye for noticing people in need and would regularly give anything he had on him to help out even a stranger. Robert will also be remembered for his ability to quote Bible scriptures from memory, his unique sense of humor and the delight he got from giving compliments to everyone he encountered. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, Texas.

Category: Obituaries