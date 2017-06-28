Richard Williford

December 16, 1973 – June 12, 2017

Richard Williford, 43, beloved father, husband, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, took his last ride on the motorcycle that he loved, doing exactly what he loved to do and was called to his eternal resting place on June 12, 2017. He entered this world on December 16, 1973 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, born to Everette “Ed” Williford & Marcellette “Marcie” Williford.

Left to cherish his memory are: his three sons Tanner Williford, Trey Williford, & Todd Williford & his wife Serena Williford of San Diego, California. His beloved uncle, Roy Foster of Brownfield, who raised Richard along with his wife, Nancy; brother Everette Williford of Bremerton, Washington and niece Marcellette Williford; brother Edward Williford of Pasadena, Texas and wife, Janell; sister Edie McFadden of Lubbock and husband, Aaron and sons, Ren Allen and Taylor Mcfadden; sister Shawna Patton of Des Moines, Iowa & son, Isaiah Patton and daughter, Bethany Patton; sister Brenda Williford Denney of Rowlett and husband, Roy and daughter, Stacy Kay Edwards; cousin Dee Foster of Brownfield and wife, Donna and son, Bart Foster and daughters, Cressie and Elizabeth; cousin Leslie Carroll of Brownfield and husband, Jerry and daughter, Sharlon Wright and son, Patrick Carroll; aunt Florence Theresa Kessler of Snellville, Georgia and many cousins across the US.

Preceding him in death are; his grandparents Joseph Richard & Marcellette O’Callaghan, parents Ed & Marcie Williford, nephew Everette “Ric” Williford, uncle John O’Callaghan, numerous cousins and his beloved aunts, Mary Jo Revell & Nancy Foster.

Richard proudly served active duty in the US Navy since 2002.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel in Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries