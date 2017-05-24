Rebecca Ochoa Villarreal

April 7, 1941 – May 17, 2017

Mrs. Rebecca Ochoa Villarreal, 76 years of age, of Brownfield passed away on Wednesday May 17, 2017 in Lubbock. A viewing was held Monday at Head Duarte Funeral Chapel in Brownfield and Living Water Four Square Church.

A celebration of life service was held Tuesday evening. Funeral services were set for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Living Water Four Square Church with the Rev. Rudy Alvarado presiding.

Rebecca was born on April 7th, 1941 in Thrall, Texas to Jesus and Catherine Castaneda Ochoa. She married her best friend and the love of her life Joe Villarreal Sr., on October 17th, 1959 on a cool Saturday morning on the courtyard steps in Vernon, Texas. They moved to Brownfield in 1963 from O’Donnell, where they have settled ever since.

She worked various jobs. She worked as a laundry attendant from 1974 until 2017, with the latest being Riggens Laundromat, TI Texas Instrument factory on the assembly line as a computer board chip tech installer in Austin for two years. She also cleaned private homes for three years. She worked as a Cafeteria monitor for 10 years at Oak Grove Elementary in Brownfield. She worked for Gear Works for 12 years in Lamesa attaching and sewing zippers on to pants. She worked for Bolinger Health Care from 1992-96 on medical Orthopedic products.

Rebecca enjoyed sewing, crafts, arts, quilting, and crocheting. She was very talented and gifted and she could see a photo of a dress, or a doll and duplicate it by memory. In her spare time she would do a lot of reading her favorite book, The Holy Bible, spending time in her floral garden, eating out at River Smith’s with her honey Joe Sr., and drinking her favorite Dr. Pepper from Sonic. She loved all of her family and was a very devoted Christian. Rebecca, will be greatly missed by her family and friends in Brownfield.

She is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Joe Sr.; a son, Joe Villarreal Jr. (Monica Warren) of Brownfield; daughters Sandra Villarreal (Ricky Rodriguez) of Lubbock and Minister Flora Alvarado (Rev. Rudy Alvarado) of Brownfield; brothers Pete Ochoa and Jesse Ochoa, both of Austin, Nicolas Ochoa of Taylor, and Menchamin Ochoa of Veron; sisters, Esther Martinez and Naomi Garza of Austin.

Granchildren include Linda Alvarado, Rudy Jr. Alvarado, Tessa Lucio (Johnny Lucio), JoAna Davis (Roy Davis), Monica Gamez (Kevin Gamez), and JoSeth Villarreal (Dariann Martinez). Great Grandchildren are Miranda Garcia, Abby Garcia, Micah Garcia, Antonio Garcia Jr., Jace Lucio, Javen Lucio, Mallory Carreon, Tyler Davis, Kelvin Gamez, Nathaniel Gamez, Gabriella Gamez, Brianna Villarreal, Jojo Villarreal, and Scarlett Villarreal.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Larry Villarreal. Pallbearers are Kevin Gamez, Rudy Alvarado Jr., Johnny Lucio, Antonio Garcia Jr., JoSeth Villarreal, and Kelvin Gamez. Interment will be in the Terry County Cemetery under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and staff of Brownfield.

