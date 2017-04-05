Rebecca Garza

January 8, 1931 – April 2, 2017

Funeral services for Rebecca Garza DeLaO, of Brownfield, will be held at 11 am Thursday April 6, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Dr. Terry Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm Wednesday April 5, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Rebecca Garza DeLaO, 86, passed away on April 2, 2017. Rebecca was born on January 8, 1931 in Rio Grande City, TX to Adalberto and Josefa Garza. Rebecca graduated from Pharr-San Juan- Alamo High School in 1950, where she excelled in academic and music. Rebecca was married to Frank DeLaO Sr. for 48 years and together had 10 children. Rebecca was preceded in death by husband Frank DeLaO Sr., son Raul DeLaO, her parents, and 2 sisters. Rebecca is survived by her children, Frank DeLaO Jr. and spouse Pat of Midland, Orlando DeLaO Sr. of Brownfield, Mercedes Perez and spouse Sipriano of Odessa, Adalberto DeLaO of Bridgeport, MI, Yolanda DeLaO of Odessa, David DeLaO Sr. and spouse Katie of Edmond, OK, Eduardo DeLaO and spouse Phily of Katy, Raquel Williams and spouse Triston of Amarillo and Rodolfo DeLaO of Odessa. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries