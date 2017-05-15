Ramon Garcia

October 10, 1948 – May 7, 2017

Roman Garcia, 68, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Mass of the Christian burial celebrating his life and legacy is being held on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 10:00 am. Service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church; Rev. Eduardo Teo will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11 from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00. Ramon Garcia began his life adventure on October 10, 1948, in Hillsboro, Texas; he was born to Ramon Garcia and Maria Santos Martinez. Mr. Garcia relocated to Brownfield, from Corpus Christi, in 1993. Mr. Ramon Garcia was a US Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War for five years. He enjoyed reading, watching television, online shopping, and collected a variety of things including coins and fire arms. Ramon’s cherished memory is remembered by his mother and all of his siblings: Juan Rodriguez of Texas City, Jose Luis Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Guadalupe Rodriguez of San Antonio, Rosario Montoya of Levelland, Francis Rodriguez of Brownfield, Velma Burkett and Orlia Garcia both of California, Maria Luis of Colorado, Walie Rodriguez of Freer, Delia Acosta of Lubbock, Diana of Texas City, and Odelia of Houston. He was welcomed into Heaven by his stepfather Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Category: Obituaries