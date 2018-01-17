Petra Hernandez Cruz

May 31, 1921 – January 14, 2018

Graveside services were held for Petra Hernandez Cruz, 96 of Brownfield on Tuesday, January 16 at 2 p.m. in the Brownfield Cemetery. Petra was born on May 31, 1921 in LaVernia, Texas to Guadalupe and Maria Hernandez. She died on Sunday, January 14 in Brownfield.Petra married Pedro Silva Cruz on May 23, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas. They had two children from this marriage. The family moved to Brownfield from Gomez in 1951. She loved crocheting, sewing, gardening and caring for her rose bushes. Petra also loved reading magazines and books. She loved cooking, listening to Country Western music and watching Lawrence Welk and the soap opera “As the World Turns.” Petra is survived by daughters – Sofia Cruz and Olivia H. Cruz, both of Brownfield, her brother – Serapio Hernandez of Michigan, her sister – Nicholasa Arispe of San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents – Guadalupe and Maria Hernandez, her husband of 23 years – Pedro Silva Cruz, one brother – Manuel Hernandez and one sister – Aurora Newsome. Pallbearers will be Bernabe Rodriquez, Santos Gonzales and Derek Dunn. A visitation was held on Monday January 15 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Category: Obituaries