Peggy Sue Jenkins

July 31, 1936 – June 18, 2017

Funeral services for Peggy Sue Jenkins, 80, of Brownfield will be held at 2pm Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Brownfield Church of Christ with Bo Shero officiating. Burial will follow at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation from 6pm to 8pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Peggy passed away June 18, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born in Johnson to Leo and Katie Mae Graves on July 31, 1936. Peggy graduated from Brownfield High School. She married Don Howard Jenkins in Brownfield on December 9, 1955. Peggy worked as an office manager for Ford and GMC dealerships in Brownfield for 53 years. During this time, she received several certificates of excellence from Ford and GM for her work there at the dealership. Peggy was a lifelong member of the Brownfield Church of Christ and was cherished by everyone there. She loved to entertain in her home with meals and card games. She lived life serving others. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Katie Mae Graves, husband, Don Jenkins and brother, Kenneth Graves. Peggy is survived by four children, Kendall Jenkins and wife, Brenda, of Midlothian, Sabrina Jones of Boyd, Robin Jenkins of Boyd, Misty Stephens and husband, Don, of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Faught of Brownfield; five half brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Category: Obituaries