Peggy Louise (Patrick) Harrelson

May 27, 1930 – September 15, 2017

Peggy Louise (Patrick) Harrelson, 87 of Farmington, Arkansas died September 15, 2017 at home surrounded by her children. She was born May 27, 1930 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Alton and Ursell (Mae) Patrick. She married Burl (Ray) Harrelson on August 3, 1947 in Fayetteville, moved to Brownfield, Texas in 1949 and returned to Arkansas in 1987. Peggy was a devoted wife and an amazing mother who never missed one of her children’s ballgames or activities even if there were two or three on the same day. Peggy enjoyed staying busy with crafting, sewing, painting and gardening. She was part of a bowling team for Ray’s Garage that competed at Nationals in 1963, 64 and 65, and with her husband a member of the Terry Twirlers Square Dance Club. She was also a Girl Scout leader, den mother, homeroom mother, supporter of the Brownfield Cubs athletic teams, and a member of the “Spirit of the Plains” Band Booster Club. After getting involved with theatre at Brownfield High School, she continued her love of volunteering at the Art Center of the Ozarks, in Springdale, Arkansas doing everything from costuming and set building to helping coordinate the Prairie Grove Clothes Line Fair and managing the ushers for the University of Arkansas basketball teams at Barnhill and Bud Walton Arena. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a diehard Arkansas Razorback fan. She is survived by her sons, Rick Harrelson of Rogers, Danny Harrelson of Lubbock, Texas, Ronnie Harrelson and wife Brenda of Graham, Texas and daughter Rita Weeks and husband Bob of Austin, Texas. Eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Ray, son Mike Harrelson and daughter-in-law Kay Harrelson. There will be a viewing for friends and family, Monday September 25th from 1-3 at Memorial Funeral Home 3926 Willowood Ave, Springdale, Arkansas. Graveside service will be at 2p.m. Tuesday September 26th at the Fayetteville National Cemetery under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Washington Regional Friends of Hospice c/o Washington Regional Foundation, 325 Longview Drive, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703. To send the family condolences, please visit www.memorialfhspringdale.com.

Category: Obituaries