Paula Jo Williams

May 28, 1939 – February 4, 2017

Graveside services for Paula Jo Williams, 77, of Brownfield, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2017 in the Guadalupe County Cemetery in Clear Springs, Texas. Officiating will be Dr. Ken Baldwin, pastor of Kinney Avenue Christian Fellowship in Austin, TX. Cremation is under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield, Texas. She died Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Lakeridge Rehab and Nursing Facility in Lubbock, Texas. She was born to the late Paul and Cressie Latch May 28, 1939 in Jal, New Mexico. She married R.B. Williams August 15, 1956 in Sundown, he preceded her in death October 30, 1985. She moved to Brownfield in 1956 and to Austin in 1986 returning to Brownfield in 2010. She worked with the Department of Public Safety Driver License retiring in 1999 after nineteen years of service. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.Survivors include four daughters, Raula Collins and husband Ken, Donna Foster and husband Dee, Suzan Rocha and husband Roy all of Brownfield, Texas and Betsy David and husband Glenn of Angleton, Texas; Three sisters, Barbara Birchfield of Fredericksburg, Texas, Elwanda McNabb of Crowley, Texas and Ann King and husband Bill of Kennedale, Texas; one brother, Charles Latch and wife Linda of Houston; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials be made to Legacy of Love Hospice of Brownfield, Texas.

