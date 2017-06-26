Oscar Ramon Soto

August 26, 1957 – June 18, 2017

Mass of the Christian Burial for Oscar Ramon Soto, 59, of Seagraves was Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 9:30 am. Services were at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Karieakatt officiating; Gracie Martinez sang. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Head Duarte Memorial Chapel; Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Oscar entered eternal rest on June 18, 2017. Oscar Soto was born on August 26, 1957, in Andrews; he was born to Ramon and Alicia Soto. He was a social butterfly and loved to talk to everyone. Oscar was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved cats and loved his pets; Oscar was a landscaper and enjoyed working on his yard. Survivors of Mr. Soto include: his mother, daughter Veneisa Renee (Ernest Lee) Anzaldua of Odessa; siblings: Robert Soto of Seminole, Anna Lawyer of Lubbock, Dora Griffin of Houston, and George (Sarah) Soto of Borger; grandchildren: Sadie and Joe Salazar, Julius Dallas Anzaldua. Oscar was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ricky Soto.

