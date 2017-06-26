Oscar Ramon Soto

June 26, 2017

Oscar Ramon Soto
August 26, 1957 – June 18, 2017
Mass of the Christian Burial for Oscar Ramon Soto, 59, of Seagraves was Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 9:30 am. Services were at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Karieakatt officiating; Gracie Martinez sang. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Head Duarte Memorial Chapel; Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Oscar entered eternal rest on June 18, 2017. Oscar Soto was born on August 26, 1957, in Andrews; he was born to Ramon and Alicia Soto. He was a social butterfly and loved to talk to everyone. Oscar was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved cats and loved his pets; Oscar was a landscaper and enjoyed working on his yard.  Survivors of Mr. Soto include: his mother, daughter Veneisa Renee (Ernest Lee) Anzaldua of Odessa; siblings: Robert Soto of Seminole, Anna Lawyer of Lubbock, Dora Griffin of Houston, and George (Sarah) Soto of Borger; grandchildren: Sadie and Joe Salazar, Julius Dallas Anzaldua. Oscar was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ricky Soto.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestShare on Google+Email this to someone

Category: Obituaries

«
»