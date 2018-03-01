Ormal Alfred Pippin Jr.

September 5, 1941 – February 23, 2018

Graveside Services were held 2/27/2018, 2:00 pm at Terry County Cemetery for Ormal Alfred Pippin, Jr., age 76. Visitation was 2/26/2018, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Brownfield Funeral Home in Brownfield, Texas. Alfred left his failing body behind 2/23/2018, with his lovely wife Bea, of 39 years, by his side. Al, as he was known to family and friends, was born 9/5/1941 to Ormal Alfred Pippin and Lecie Elizabeth Beck Pippin in Brownfield, Texas. They took him home to the family farm in Tokio where he was the oldest brother of five siblings. Al and Bea were active members of the Tokio community for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Bea Flores Pippin; two sons, Ormal Alfred Pippin III (Pepper) and Timothy Dale Pippin; two step sons, Gary Watts, Gary’s wife, Marilou and Kevin Watts, Kevin’s wife Belinda; two siblings, Sidney Thomas Pippin and Sherri Pippin Hatfield and other family. Alfred combined his love of farming and aviation by his career as a crop duster and consultant. His greatest pleasure was his role as father and step-father.

Al was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Johnny Melton Pippin and Michael Dean Pippin; his nephews, Sid Tom Pippin and Jeremiah Martin.

