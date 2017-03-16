Monte Blake Moore

February 26, 1958 – March 6, 2017

On Sunday evening, Monte Blake “Coach Moore”, was in the midst of doing the thing he loved…leading worship in song at the Brownfield Church of Christ, when he collapsed from a viral infection that affected the lining around his heart. Monte passed from this earthly life on Monday, March 6, 2017, with family, friends, and UMC ICU hospital staff at his side, as they honored him with song and prayer. Monte was born on February 26, 1958, in Lubbock, Texas to Darrell “Doc” Moore, and LaQuita Keesee Moore. Monte was raised on a farm with his siblings in Ropesville, Texas. After graduating from Ropes High School, Monte attended Angelo State University, earning his degree in 1981 on the 5-year coach’s plan, and began his coaching career at Ropes. Monte married Ladana Haley on May 25, 1985 in Levelland, Texas, and together they began their tour of Texas teaching and coaching journey. Following Ropes, Monte coached at Bovina, May, Sundown, Dawson, Panther Creek, Early, Brownwood, Knox City, and retired in Wellman-Union after a 30 year career. In addition to coaching, Monte was also a History teacher, who delighted in making his classes interesting. Monte was a positive influence and mentor to countless students. Monte had a life-long love for art and painting in oils and acrylics and had recently begun to paint in earnest again. Many friends and family members were presented with personalized paintings, which are treasured now, more than ever. Monte loved to tell a good story, usually very dramatically, and with many hand gestures. He loved to laugh, and to make us laugh. Golf was another favorite hobby, and he enjoyed friendly competition with friends, but especially looked forward to playing in the Moore Family Championship between the brothers. Monte died in possession of the Moore Cup, a title he won in 2013. Too bad, Mike and Marc! Monte really loved to ride his Harley to various places, where he and Ladana could enjoy God’s beautiful creations. In 2015, Monte and brothers, Mike and Marc, rode to Sturgis, South Dakota for the 75th Rally, and made wonderful memories and took many pictures. Monte loved and cared so much for Ladana, his wife of 32 years. He spoiled her rotten with Sonic drinks, movie dates, cooking, and traveling. His daughters were his pride and joy, and he enjoyed their “dates” to sporting events, Harley rides, and dining out. He loved being a father-in-law, especially this past harvest season, working side by side with Luke and Van. In recent years, Monte’s greatest adventure was being Gramps to Willow and Brody. He loved to dote on them, get down and play with them on the floor, and take them to the playground or park and feed the ducks. Most of all, Monte loved God and serving his Lord and Savior in many ways, but especially by sharing his voice in the leading of worship in song. He read his Bible daily and started every day with a prayer. You didn’t have to be around Monte very long to know he was a Christian, and the order of his priorities. Monte was a member of the Brownfield Church of Christ. Left to cherish his memory are wife, Ladana Haley Moore, of Wellman, Texas, daughter Meagan Jones and husband, Van, of Lubbock, Texas, and daughter Brynn Perry and husband, Luke, of Sundown, Texas; grandson, Brody Jones and granddaughter Willow Perry; his in-laws, Jerry and Sandra Haley, of Lampasas, Texas; brothers, Mike Moore and wife Debbie, Marc Moore, and sister Marla Waller and husband Bruce, all of Ropesville, Texas; nieces, Erin Brooks and husband Chad, Jaimsi Melton and husband, Tate, all of Ropesville, Texas, Kori McNabb and husband Marcus, of Pike Road, Alabama, Meagan Smith and husband Brock, Jorden Elmore and husband Clay, all of Lubbock, Texas, Daley Moore, and Kaitlyn Waller, both of Ropesville, Texas, and his favorite nephew, Ben Waller of Ropesville, Texas. Monte is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as a large extended family and friends, and his little golfing and bicycle buddy, Paisley. Preceding him in death were his parents, Doc and LaQuita Moore. We will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 59 years at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Brownfield Church of Christ, 502 Lubbock Road, Brownfield, Texas. A tribute of Monte’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. Memorials may be sent to Brownfield Church of Christ, Toys for Tots, or a favorite charity of your choice.

Category: Obituaries