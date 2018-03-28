Michael “Baby” Martinez

April 9, 2003 – March 24, 2018

Michael “Baby” Martinez was born in Brownfield on April 9, 2003. He died March 24 in Brownfield. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 30 at Templo Betel in Brownfield. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 28 – Thursday, March 29 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. both days. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday night with reflections of Michael’s life in the Head Duarte Funeral Home of Brownfield. Burial will be held in the City of Brownfield Cemetery.

Michael was the son of Christopher Paul Martinez and Joshua and Jennifer Martinez. He was an 8th grade student at Brownfield Middle School. He worked in the summer in the cotton fields. His hobbies were skateboarding, playing his guitar, listening to Rock and Roll – such as the Eagles, and Rap. He also liked hanging out with his friends. He was quite a character and enjoyed making his family laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his parents – step-father Joshua and mother Jennifer Martinez and father Christopher Paul Martinez. He is also survived by four brothers – Christopher Martinez, Lucyano Gomez, Devin Rey Barrera and King Martinez, all of Brownfield and a sister – Heaven Gomez, also of Brownfield.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents and Great Grandparents – Antonia Martinez, Celia Valdez, Pedro and Catarina Trevino, Lila Garza and Gustavo Gomez, uncles – Ray Gomez and Victoriano Martinez and aunts – Rosa Trevino and Blanca Martinez.

