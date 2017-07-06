Mattie Tudor

December 29, 1924 – July 2, 2017

Graveside services for Mattie Tudor, 92, of Brownfield were held 10am Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Meadow Cemetery. There was a family visitation held from 6pm to 7pm on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Mattie passed away Sunday, July 02, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born December 29, 1924 to Loyd and Lou McCallister. She graduated from Meadow high school. Mattie married Woodie Harold Tudor on September 14, 1945 in Clovis, NM. She was a member of the Brownfield Church of Christ. Mattie loved to play Bridge, visit Ruidoso, and drink coffee with her friends. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mattie is preceded in death by her husband, Woodie Tudor, brother, Bill McCallister, and son-in-law, Don Carroll. Mattie is survived by her daughter, Pam Carroll of Lubbock; three grandchildren, Cody Carroll and wife, Amy, of Krum, Keely Perkins of Lubbock, Cass Carroll of Lubbock; five great grandchildren, Cailee Carroll, Cole Fontenot, Lexi Carroll, Carlie Carroll, and Chloe Carroll.

Category: Obituaries