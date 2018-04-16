Matthew Ryan Sanchez

December 7, 1990 – April 9, 2018

Matthew Ryan Sanchez was born on December 7, 1990 in Lubbock, to Tommy and Dalia Sanchez. He passed away on April 9, 2018 in Lubbock, at age of 27 years. A resident of Levelland, and formerly of Brownfield. He graduated from Meadow High School in 2009, and continued his education at South Plains College in Levelland and Lubbock campuses. He accomplished and achieved his degrees in Auto Mechanics, The Law Enforcement Academy, and as a computer Data Science Technician within a four years time. Matt worked for McWhorter’s Tire and Auto and also for Pizza Hut, both in Levelland for several years. His hobbies were repairing cars, working on repairing computers in his spare time for his mom. He competed in power lifting, wrestling, and liked to lift weights daily, fishing in Corpus Christi when he would vacation with his parents. Matthew leaves to cherish his memory a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. Matt was proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents Pete and Frances Coronado, and Mauricio and Maria Sanchez, His Aunt Margie and Uncle John Coronado. He is survived by his parents Tommy and Dalia Sanchez,and his sister Claira Maria Sanchez, all three of Brownfield. Rosary and reflections of life were held on Thursday, April 12 at 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Brownfield. Funeral Services were held on Friday, April 13 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Brownfield. Officiating: Fr. Ed. Theo, Burial: Brownfield Cemetery of Brownfield. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries