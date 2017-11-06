Martha Lou DePoyster

January 7, 1965 – October 29, 2017

Funeral services for Martha Lou DePoyster, age 52 of Brownfield, were held Friday November 3 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Brownfield with Pastor Steve Carter officiating and Jesse James Ramirez assisting. Burial followed at Terry County Memorial Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel of Denver City, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole. Martha was born January 7, 1965 in Littlefield to Mary Lou (Rodriguez) and Manuel Garcia, Sr. She married Craig DePoyster on October 20, 1990 in Dimmit. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. She was also the director of music and the children’s church leader in Sunday School. She had worked as a Child Nutrition Manager for Brownfield Independent School District, and was a certified Teacher’s Aide. She was also certified in ServSafe and Foster Care. Martha was the treasurer for the Terry County Soccer League and loved helping children and watching her children play sports and always cheering them on. Martha was very protective of her family and friends and would always make sure she told you she loved you before saying good-bye. Her nickname was “Sugar.” She loved plants, flowers, farm animals and her Cherry Vanilla Cream Dr Peppers. Martha was preceded in death by her mother – Mary Lou Garcia, one niece – Kimberly Jackson, paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. Martha is survived by her husband Craig of Brownfield, four sons – Tobias Lee DePoyster, Levi Raymond DePoyster, Elijah Vargas DePoyster and Craig Edward DePoyster,Jr. all of Brownfield, three daughters – Tabitha Juarez and husband Andres, Mary Lou Garcia DePoyster and Aliyah DePoyster, all of Brownfield. She is also survived by her dad – Manuel Garcia, Sr of Bloomington, Minnesota, three brothers – Manuel Garcia, Jr. and husband Wade Coles of Bloomington, Minnesota, Marcos Garcia of Hereford, Texas and Miguel Garcia and wife Amanda of Lubbock, five sisters – Maggie Almanza of Dimmitt, Marina Bustillos and husband Melencio of Muleshoe, Mercedes Gutierrez and husband Jesse of Del Rio, Monica Solis and husband Joe of Pasadena and Mirella Williams and husband Tim of Del Rio, maternal grandmother – Margarita Rodriguez of Clovis, New Mexico and one granddaughter – Liliana Marie Juarez of Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries