Marjorie Lee Durham

May 7, 1924 – February 23, 2018

Marjorie Lee Durham, age 93 of Kerrville, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018, at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kerrville, Texas. She was born May 7, 1924 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Marian Luther McClung and Carrie (Barnes) McClung. On September 25, 1944, she married Chester Dale Durham in Santa Ana, California. Marge taught Junior High School Language Arts in Brownfield Texas Public School system in the 1960/70’s. She served as director of the Baptist Student Ministries program at Schreiner University and as a leader in the MotherWise Ministry in the 1980/90’s. But most of all, she was an incredible mother, grandmother, and hostess for the ministry that she and her husband, Dale, had for 65 years. Survivors include husband, Chester Dale Durham of Kerrville; daughters, Judy Williams of Kerrville, Denise Glenn and husband, David of Houston, Deidra Gorton and husband, William of Haddonfield, New Jersey and Carrie Overby and husband, Guy of Kerrville; grandchildren, Danielle Young, Jamie Williams, Stephanie Ottosen, Adrienne Williams, Brittany Senseman, Lindsey Williams, Kristen Flank, Jacqueline Brummett, Connor Overby and Cameron Conklin; 18 great-grandchildren; and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Travis McClung and Paul McClung.

Visitation was held from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services were held at 2 PM, Monday, February 26, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church with Reverend Frankie Enloe officiating. Burial was held privately at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kardo International Ministries, 8300 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024 and Mukti Mission, P.O. Box 4912, Clinton, New Jersey 08809, Attn: Adrienne Williams. Special thanks to the New Century Hospice organization for taking care of Marge and family during recent days. The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas.

Category: Obituaries