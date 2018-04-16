Mariano Hernandez

September 30, 1967 – April 9, 2018

Mariano Hernandez, was born on September 30, 1967 in Liberal, Kansas to Francisco and Canuta “Connie” Hernandez. He passed away on April 9, 2018 in Lubbock, Tx at the age of 50. He graduated from Sublet High School in Sublet, KS, in 1985. He moved to Brownfield in 2000 from Sublet, Kansas, then relocated to Levelland. He worked as a Roustabout and Roughneck for several years, and farmed as well. Mariano enjoyed spending quality time with his friends and family members. He liked watching Western movies with John Wayne, and watching Titanic over and over and over again until his brother Fernando threw the video away. He cooked out for his family BBQ-ing and telling Jokes. He disliked fishing and he loved to work all the time. His memory will be cherished by all of his family and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Francisco and Canuta “Connie” Hernandez, and his Grandparents: Fernando & Theresa Hernandez, and Canuta and Mariano Gonzalez, Nephew: Joe Barrera Jr., Survivors: Sister Norma Hernandez (Joe ) Barrera and His Brother Fernando Hernandez, all three of Brownfield. Visitation and Reflections of Life were held on Thursday April 12th, 2018 at Tempo Sinai Asambleas De Dios Church of Brownfield from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. and family received friends from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.. at the Church Chapel. Funeral Services: were held on Friday April 13th, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Templo Sinai Asambleas De Dios Church of Brownfield. Officiating: Pastor Raul G. Gutierrez, Burial will be held at Brownfield Cemetery of Brownfield. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Brownfield.

Category: Obituaries