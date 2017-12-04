Maria Martinez Garcia

April 25, 1946 – November 28, 2017

Maria Martinez Garcia,72 passed away on November 28, 2017 in Brownfield. Services will be held on December 4 at Primera Iglesia Bautista of Brownfield on the corner of 5th and Hill church. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday December 3 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Head Duarte Funeral Home in Brownfield.

Maria was born into this world on April 25, 1946 in Uvalde to Arnulfo S. and Guadalupe A. Martinez. Maria was married to the love of her life Juan C. Garcia and he went to be with the Lord in 2009. Maria was a Custodian for Brownfield School District. She loved sewing, reading her bible and ministering to her family. She loved to do crossword puzzles in her spare time. Maria loved to eat out at Golden Corral, Furr’s and even barbecuing with family. She will be greatly missed by her community and family.Maria is survived by her sons – John M. Garcia Jr. and Manuel Garcia, both of Brownfield, her brothers – Jose A.(Refugia) Martinez of Brownfield, Arnulfo A. (Paula)Martinez Jr. of Levelland, Guadalupe A.(Oliva) Martinez of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Juan A. Martinez of Brownfield and David (Guadalupe) Martinez also of Brownfield. Maria was preceded in death by her husband – Juan C. Garcia, her sons – Jesse Garcia, James Garcia and Gary Garcia, and daughters – Mary Angel Garcia, Rebecca Garcia and Theadora Garcia and two who passed at birth.

Category: Obituaries