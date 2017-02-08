Maria Marquez Garcia

April 18, 1922 – January 31, 2017

Services for Maria Marquez Garcia, 94, of Brownfield were held 10am Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial followed in Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. A rosary was held 6pm both Thursday and Friday, February 2nd and 3rd at Brownfield Funeral Home. Maria passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born April 18, 1922 in Bachiniva, Chih, Mexico to Manuel and Maria Marquez. At a young age her mother had her check on the sick and take them food. Maria continued this as she got older. She married Juan Molina Garcia on December 25, 1940 in Mexico and they began their life together. Like every great mother, she loved all her children, and loved her daughter-in-laws as her daughters. Maria was blessed with five generations. Thanks to all the grandchildren that made time for her during her illness; she loved caring for all her grandchildren when they were young. Maria loved music and taking her friends dancing. Life was not always easy, but she was strong and blessed with her husband, family and friends in times of joy and sadness. Her legacy will live on in her family. Maria was the last of her brothers and sisters, so there will be a reunion in Heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Juan Garcia, four brothers, two sisters, oldest son, Leonel Garcia, daughter, Elida, son, Albarito and grandchild, Luis Michael Garcia. Maria is survived by four children, Humberto (Bert) Garcia and wife, Gloria, Juan (John) Garcia and wife Delia, Daniel (Danny) Garcia, Gloria Garcia all of Brownfield; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

