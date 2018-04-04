Maria Louisa Luna

December 18, 1956 – March 29, 2018

Graveside service for Maria Louisa Luna, 61, of Brownfield were held 10 am Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. She passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018, in her home. She was born on December 18, 1956 in Poteet, TX to Martin and Adelia Alaniz. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Louisa is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Adelia Alaniz; two brothers, Espiron and Raymond Alaniz and a sister, Celia Hernandez all from Brownfield. Louisa is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mario G. Luna; a daughter, Barbara Zapata and husband Gilbert of Midland; grandchildren: Zavana, Zelyn and Zachary Zapata all from Midland; three brothers, Edward Alaniz, Lupe Alaniz, and Thomas Alaniz and wife Olivia; three sisters, Elvira Martinez and husband Ricardo, Juanita Garcia and Mary Helen Trevino all from Brownfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

