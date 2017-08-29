Maria Antonia Castillo

January 24, 1948 – August 22, 2017

Memorial services for Maria Antonia Castillo will be held 10am Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church. Antonia passed away August 22, 2017 in Lubbock. She was born January 24, 1948 in Matehuala, Mexico to Gustavo Cuello and Teofila Flores. Antonia married Jose Primitivo Castillo in Brownfield on October 25,1970. She was a member of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church. Antonia was a hardworking, very helpful, giving and loving woman. She was loved by many and will truly be missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a nephew Francisco Javier Gamez. She is survived by her children, Rosa Almendarez, Joe Castillo, Nancy Franco, Veronica Castillo, Monica Castillo, Agapito Castillo, Gerardo Castillo, Anna Castillo, Dora Castillo, Leticia Alvarado, Oscar Castillo, Johnny Castillo, David Castillo; her grandchildren, Carlanna, Mylene, Jayson, Laitha, Selena, Gavin, Sabrina, Chris, Mila, Erick, Maribel, Jessica, Daniel, Christina, Oz, Patricia, LeeRoy, Nikki, Dominique, Bianca, Devin, Alyssa, Matthew, Edward, Andrew, Aliyah, Marisol; and her great grandchildren, Brently, Adilyn, Cade, Isaac, Adan, Elian, Izaiah, Nyomi, Mia, Adrian, Gabrilla, Lucas, Darian, Kaylee, Analee, Justin, Jordan, Hailey, Lylah, and Ryan.

Category: Obituaries