Manuel Moralez

May 4, 1952 – November 17, 2017

Funeral services for Manuel Moralez will be held at 2pm Monday, November 20, 2017 at Templo Bautista Bethel with Santos Gamez officiating. Manuel passed away November 17, 2017 in Brownfield. He was born on May 04, 1952 in O’Donnell. Manuel married Mary Louise Moralez on November 13, 2017 in Brownfield. He loved his Harley, wife, children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Lucio Rodriguez, son, Eric Moralez, daughter, Molly Lou Moralez, granddaughter Angel Marie Moralez-Vera, brothers, Juventino Salinas, Freddy Rodriguez, sister Elly Rodriguez, father-in-law, Gregorio Antuna, sister-in-law, Margie Antuna, and brother-in-law, Manuel Antuna. Manuel is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Moralez; son, Raymond Barrientos and wife Misty of Brownfield; daughters Manuela Moralez and son-in-law Elvis Garces of O’Donnell, Nicole Moralez and husband Joe Martinez and Casey Moralez and husband Anthony Vera of Brownfield; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony Campos, Samuel Santos Sr., Jaime, Johnny, Israel, and Michael; sisters Lucy, Carol, Cata, Anna, Mela and Mary.

