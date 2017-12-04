Manuel Enrique Martinez

November 13, 1948 – November 27, 2017

Funeral services for Manuel Enrique Martinez were held at 10am Friday, December 1, 2017 at Brownfield Funeral Home with Rev. Santos Gamez officiating. There was a prayer service Wednesday, November 29 from 6pm to 7pm with a visitation following at Brownfield Funeral Home.There was visitation on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6pm to 7pm with a prayer service following. Manuel passed away on November 27, 2017 in Lubbock. He was born on November 13, 1948 in Uvalde to Arnulfo and Guadalupe Martinez. Manuel was a loving grandfather and great grandfather. He loved cooking out and fishing. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Angelita Martinez; and daughter, Sarah Martinez.

Manuel is survived by daughters, Anita Rivas and husband Armando, Mary Jane Martinez and husband Tony Tijerina, Monica Mojica and husband Steven Enriquez; son, Manuel Martinez Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Maria Garcia; brothers, David Martinez, Joe Martinez, Arnulfo Martinez, Juan Martinez, Lupe Martinez.

Category: Obituaries