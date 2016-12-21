Luke Evert Wilbourn

December 19, 1993 – December 15, 2016

Luke Evert Wilbourn passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016. Family and friends will gather to remember his life of 23 years on Monday, December 19, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Luke’s life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Luke was born on December 19, 1993, in Wheeler, Texas, to Mark and Danna Wilbourn. In 1997, the family moved to Borger, Texas, where he attended Cornerstone Christian Academy. The family moved in 2003, to Amarillo where he attended Cornerstone Academy Amarillo, graduating in 2012. Luke enlisted in the army in October 2012, and served one tour of duty in Afghanistan. He received a medical discharge in 2015. Luke resided in Lubbock, Texas, until his passing. Luke enjoyed reading a variety of literature, online gaming, and was an avid chess player. Luke’s primary passion was writing, and he aspired to be a published author of dystopian literature. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Danna Wilbourn; siblings, Michelle Nosbush and husband, Danny; Joel Wilbourn and wife, Melissa; Seth Wilbourn and wife, Madison; and Rebecca Wilbourn; nieces and nephews, Audrey and Avery Glasscock; Riley Nosbush, and Weston Wilbourn; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Sue Wilbourn; and maternal grandfather, Larry Sims. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patsy Sims. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Category: Obituaries