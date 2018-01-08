Lucinda Vidales

September 13, 1921 – January 2, 2018

Funeral services for Lucinda Vidales were held at 10 am Friday, January 5, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teo officiating. Burial followed in the Brownfield Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. There was a Rosary at 6 pm Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Brownfield Funeral Home. Lucinda passed away January 2, 2018, in Lubbock. She was born September 13, 1921, to Marcel and Guadalupe Zarate in Goliad. Lucinda married Ysabel Vidales on September 1, 1937 in Goliad. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ysabel Vidales, two sons, Manuel and Santos Vidales, two daughters, Gloria Grimaldo and Corina Sepeda, a brother and 4 sisters. Lucinda is survived by five daughters, Erminia Escareno, Lucy Constante, Josie Diaz, Maggie Vasquez, Lala Acevedo; three sons, Joe Vidales, Pete Vidales and Juan Ricardo Vidales; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carmen Ragel and Vencente Perez; and brother Luis Zarate.

Category: Obituaries