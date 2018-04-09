Loyd Martin McNabb

March 12, 1931 – April 4, 2018

Loyd Martin McNabb of Lubbock, formerly of Brownfield, died April 4 in Lubbock. Loyd was born in Southland, Texas on March 12, 1931 to Walter Loyd and Dorthy Sue (Martin) McNabb. He was born into a family that was instrumental in the cotton industry in West Texas and he chose to carry on the tradition. Loyd was involved in many aspects of the cotton industry including ginning, farming, crop dusting, classing as well as buying and selling. In his younger years he had a great love of flying and was an accomplished pilot and took great pleasure in telling the stories of his many flying experiences and adventures. Loyd was very artistic and enjoyed the art of wood carving, painting and music, but his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and his pets. He married Gloria Dell Hillis on January 16, 1949 in Ropesville, Texas. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2015 after 66 years of marriage. He is survived by three daughters, LoyDene (Dino) Countryman (Ken) of Dalhart, Susie Zin (Steve) of Edmond, Oklahoma and Gwen Carlen of Lubbock; four grandchildren: Laura, Robin, Kenny and Kelly; three great grandchildren, Chance, Lance and Kalley; one great great grandchild, Wrangler; beloved cousin Wanza Holbert, and his canine buddy, Buster. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, April 10 @ 2:00 pm in the Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Bob Reynolds officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

