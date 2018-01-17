Lovella Todd

January 23, 1937 – January 15, 2018

Funeral services for Lovella Todd, 80 of Brownfield will be held at 2 pm Friday, January 19, 2018, at Abundant Harvest Community Church with Rev. Chris Seaton officiating, assisted by Rev. Jerald Baldwin. Interment will follow at Terry County Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 18, 2018, from 6 to 8 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.brownfieldfuneralhome.com Margaret Lovella was born on January 23, 1937 in Hobbs, NM to Wright Miller and Betty Sedgwick Johnson. She married John Waymon “J.W.” Todd in Hobbs on November 10, 1953 and moved with him to Brownfield where she spent the remainder of her years. Lovella worked alongside her husband as bookkeeper for their plumbing business and was a beloved mother and homemaker. She was also a gifted artist and inspired many with her talent and teaching skills. She was very proud of the fact that she earned her GED at the age of 60 as well as having attended classes at South Plains College. Lovella dearly loved the Lord and was a member of Abundant Harvest Community Church. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends! Lovella is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Todd; 2 brothers, Elton Johnson and Erkie Johnson; and a sister, Debrah Fancher. She is survived by her 4 children: Donna Hanfeld and husband, Randy of Lubbock, Dianna Jackson and husband, Bill of Lubbock, Jimmy Todd and wife, Bettie of Brownfield and Johnny Todd and wife, Jo Ann of Lubbock; 2 sisters, Cora Sue Tennessen and Joan Attebury; a brother, Pete Henry; 8 grandchildren, Amanda Karner, Sean Hanfeld, Clinton Jackson, Jennifer Wilpitz, Latasha Todd, Whitney Todd, Jared Todd and Wesley Todd; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries