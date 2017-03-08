Loretta “Bugs” Cybele Bailey

August 11, 1913 – March 06, 2017

Funeral services for Loretta “Bugs” Cybele Bailey will be held 10 am, Friday, March 10, 2017 at Brownfield First Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Matt Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. Bugs was born August, 11, 1913 in Beville to M.G. Tarpley and Georgia Ann Tarpley. She married James “Jack” Russell Bailey on September 10, 1938 in Brownfield. Bugs attended college at McMurry University and Weatherford College to become a teacher. She was a member of Brownfield First Baptist Church. Bugs was a very generous woman that enjoyed cooking for others. She loved the company of friends. Bugs is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bailey parents, M.G. and Georgia Tarpley, three brothers, Larry, Chad and Boy Tarpley and sister, Elsie Impson,

Bugs is survived by two sisters, Ruth Ramseur of Brownfield, Grace Hughes of Brownfield, and eight nieces and nephews.

Category: Obituaries