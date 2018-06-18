Lonnie Mantooth

March 23, 1934 – June 11, 2018

Lonnie Mantooth, age 84, of Italy, Texas passed away Monday, June 11 at his home. He was born March 23, 1934 in Lorenzo, Texas in Crosby County to Joseph Troy Mantooth and Clara Mae (Hester) Mantooth. Visitation for family and friends was held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Milford with Reverend Steve Gilley and Reverend John Wheatley officiating. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 15 at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery in Brownfield, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Youth Organization at First Baptist Church in Milford. To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165.

Category: Obituaries