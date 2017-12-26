Loma Jones

May 6, 1939 – December 17, 2017

Loma Jones, went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2017. Family received friends on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, from 5 pm to 7 pm at George Price Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at 1 pm at George Price Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Whitharral Cemetery. Loma was born on May 6, 1939 in Bridgeport, Alabama to Frank Rollie and Edith Hughes Rowland. Loma married Lethel Wayne Jones in Levelland, Texas on July 3, 1958. Loma was a homemaker until their children started school. Then over the years she worked for the Plains John Deere Store as bookkeeper, Plains High School as secretary and the First Baptist Church of Plains as secretary until 1994. After retirement Loma and Lethel enjoyed working at the Plains Library. Loma and Lethel served in the First Baptist Church of Plains and Fifth Street Baptist Church of Levelland. She loved to sing in the choir and sing specials. She also taught children’s Sunday school and bible school, making costumes for the cantatas, visited the nursing home and studied Sunday school lessons with friends. She was an expert seamstress, making clothes, quilts, Christmas stockings, needle point, and crocheting. Loma is preceded in death by her husband Lethel, her parents Frank and Edith Rowland, two brothers Eugene and Bill Rowland, one sister Reba Clark. She is survived by three daughters: Edith and husband Charles Turner of Big Lake, Texas, Susan Niemi of San Diego, California and Lorie(Barbara) and husband Jeff of Hutchinson, Kansas. One brother Gerald and wife Diane of Dalton, Georgia and one sister-n-law Joyce Rowland of Hico, Texas. Grandchildren: Robert(Silvia) Knight, Steven(Crystal) Turner, Kimberly Turner, Kristopher Childress, Casey Childress, Kirsten Niemi, and Ashley Niemi. Great grandchildren: Tanner, Logan, Leevi, Christian, Alex, Abby, and Zephan, David and AJ. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank her extended family at the Reagan County Care Center for the care and love that they showed her over the past few years. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Joseph Sudolcan, Dr. Renee Gounden and Hospice of San Angelo for the care they provided over the past few months.Family requests that memorials be made to: Texas Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 309, Waxachie, Texas 75168.or The Aviary /Reagan Garden Club, PO Box 42 Big Lake, Texas 76932.

